Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Church & Dwight worth $26,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $73.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.73.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.21.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.