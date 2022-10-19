Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Stevanato Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the first quarter worth about $301,000. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group stock opened at €18.85 ($19.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a 1 year high of €27.20 ($27.76). The business has a 50-day moving average of €17.48 and a 200-day moving average of €16.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of €234.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €228.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

