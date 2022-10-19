Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 273,244 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,364,000 after acquiring an additional 216,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 154,763 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,895,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in ExlService by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 410,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after purchasing an additional 71,367 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $166.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $179.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.71.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

