New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,927 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $27,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $212.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.17 and its 200 day moving average is $240.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 13.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

