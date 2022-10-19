New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $26.47 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $26,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.60.

NYSE EXR opened at $170.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

