Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Corning worth $26,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth $486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 20,111.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 233,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE GLW opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.91.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

