Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Aptiv worth $25,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Aptiv by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.98. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

