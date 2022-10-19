New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 71,169 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 893,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,169 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $25,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.28.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.0 %

BKR opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.40. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

