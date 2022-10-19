Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Regions Financial worth $24,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

