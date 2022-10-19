New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,168 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $24,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 48,668 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,056,380 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,735 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,655,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $84.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.76. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price target on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

