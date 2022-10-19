New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 12,155 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $22,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE HPE opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.