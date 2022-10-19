New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,741 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,013,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,741 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $22,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

