New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Quanta Services worth $22,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $133.42 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $149.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

