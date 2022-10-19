Substratum Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $278,959.74 and approximately $6.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,236.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022979 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00057162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00054807 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022810 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005112 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0008503 USD and is up 3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

