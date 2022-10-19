Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Up 7.4% in September

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 1.2 %

HCC stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.74. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The firm had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

HCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

