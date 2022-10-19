Short Interest in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Grows By 7.4%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 10,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 988,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days. Currently, 27.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Blink Charging

In related news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $258,370.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,015.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 105,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,729.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $258,370.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,015.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,630 shares of company stock valued at $918,284 over the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Blink Charging by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Blink Charging by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Blink Charging by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blink Charging Stock Performance

BLNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Blink Charging to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Blink Charging stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $625.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 3.34.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 202.20%. On average, analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

