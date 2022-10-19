Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CENX opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.59.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.41). Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $856.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Century Aluminum

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,660,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,047 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,509,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,112 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 362,207 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CENX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

