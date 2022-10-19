Nucor (NUE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect Nucor to post earnings of $6.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nucor to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nucor Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $124.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.57 and its 200-day moving average is $129.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,537,000 after buying an additional 109,529 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 76,354 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

