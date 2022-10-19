Alaska Air Group (ALK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALK opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.41. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $62,390,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,374,000. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 670,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,917,000 after purchasing an additional 386,284 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 465,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after buying an additional 356,593 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4,862.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 264,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 258,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

