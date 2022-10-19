Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Update

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,260,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 16,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.19.

NYSE CP opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average of $73.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 99,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

