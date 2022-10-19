Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,078,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FORW opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Forwardly has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.12.

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

