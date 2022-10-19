Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Update

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 96,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of HALL opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.72.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.11). The firm had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.99 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

