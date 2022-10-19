Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Increases By 7.6%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 739,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 61.57% and a negative net margin of 211.09%. The business had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.2% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 68,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

ABUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

