Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Increases By 7.6%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 739,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.50.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 61.57% and a negative net margin of 211.09%. The business had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma
Analyst Ratings Changes
ABUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.