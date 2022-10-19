Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 840,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Archrock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Archrock by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after acquiring an additional 915,097 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,765,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 689,230 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,297,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 509,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 337,478 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Stock Performance

NYSE AROC opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. Archrock has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $215.83 million during the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 263.65%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading

