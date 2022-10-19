XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

XBiotech Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of XBIT opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. XBiotech has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 242.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 1,602.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 267,953 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 45.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 70,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in XBiotech by 50.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 51,872 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

