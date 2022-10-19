XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
XBiotech Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of XBIT opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. XBiotech has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51.
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 242.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About XBiotech
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XBiotech (XBIT)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.