LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.17.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,487,518. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 56.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,336,000 after purchasing an additional 860,943 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 465.6% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 13,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 300.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 59.5% in the third quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $242.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.80 and its 200-day moving average is $204.46. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $252.44.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

