ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBSFY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.50 ($8.67) to €8.65 ($8.83) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.70 ($8.88) to €7.29 ($7.44) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.20 ($6.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €17.80 ($18.16) to €12.80 ($13.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

