Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Up 7.6% in September

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,910,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 7,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 21,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 516.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 147,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 123,352 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. 2.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:EBR opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

