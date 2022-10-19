Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$86.68.

DOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Dollarama from C$76.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

TSE DOL opened at C$81.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$75.74. Dollarama has a one year low of C$54.28 and a one year high of C$83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 3.1700002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.80%.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.26, for a total transaction of C$396,568.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,143,946.50. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $792,488 in the last 90 days.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

