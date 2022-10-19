AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,707.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVEVF. Barclays dropped their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Investec cut AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AVEVA Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

AVEVA Group stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

