Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $706,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $706,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,509 over the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $291.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.