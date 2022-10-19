Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 205,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

