CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $14.67 on Friday. CarGurus has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10.

Insider Activity

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CarGurus by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 10.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 0.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

