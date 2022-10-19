HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $75.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $72.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.83. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,045. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,378,000 after purchasing an additional 373,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,045,000 after purchasing an additional 81,859 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,221,000 after purchasing an additional 68,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

