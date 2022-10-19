Analyzing CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CoreCivic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Volatility and Risk

CoreCivic has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic $1.86 billion 0.60 -$51.90 million $0.73 13.01 Kite Realty Group Trust $373.32 million 10.80 -$80.81 million ($0.62) -29.69

This table compares CoreCivic and Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Kite Realty Group Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreCivic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCivic and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic 4.73% 7.30% 2.87% Kite Realty Group Trust -17.23% -3.37% -1.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CoreCivic and Kite Realty Group Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 1 7 1 3.00

CoreCivic currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.95%. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus price target of $25.63, indicating a potential upside of 39.19%. Given CoreCivic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Summary

CoreCivic beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCivic

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 46 correctional and detention facilities, 26 residential reentry centers, and 10 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.