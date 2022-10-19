2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) and Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Head to Head Comparison

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) and Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 2seventy bio and Virios Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2seventy bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 Virios Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

2seventy bio presently has a consensus price target of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 98.07%. Virios Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,557.42%. Given Virios Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Virios Therapeutics is more favorable than 2seventy bio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2seventy bio -496.68% -100.76% -43.84% Virios Therapeutics N/A -126.95% -113.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares 2seventy bio and Virios Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

91.5% of 2seventy bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Virios Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of 2seventy bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Virios Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 2seventy bio and Virios Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2seventy bio $54.52 million 10.43 -$292.21 million ($10.34) -1.45 Virios Therapeutics N/A N/A -$15.96 million ($1.95) -0.17

Virios Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 2seventy bio. 2seventy bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virios Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About 2seventy bio

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc., a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a collaboration arrangement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Virios Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia. It is also developing IMC-2, a combination of valacyclovir and celecoxib for the treatment of managing the fatigue, sleep, attention, pain, autonomic function, and anxiety associated with long COVID. The company was formerly known as Virios Therapeutics, LLC and changed its name to Virios Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2020. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.