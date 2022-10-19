Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Critical Comparison

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY – Get Rating) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and Orbsat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxcom Telecomunicaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a beta of -6.69, suggesting that its share price is 769% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and Orbsat’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxcom Telecomunicaciones $42.56 million 0.29 -$24.46 million N/A N/A Orbsat $5.69 million 2.22 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Orbsat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxcom Telecomunicaciones -34.92% -37.49% -9.86% Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84%

Summary

Orbsat beats Maxcom Telecomunicaciones on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxcom Telecomunicaciones

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SA de CV operates as an integrated telecommunication service operating company. The firm provides widespread voice and data services to residential and small and medium sized business customers in metropolitan markets in Mexico. It also offers local and long-distance voice, data, dedicated, and dial-up Internet access, public telephony, voice over Internet Protocol telephony, and paid television. The company was founded on February 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

