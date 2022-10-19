Head-To-Head Survey: First Advantage (NYSE:FA) & CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 7.39% 13.52% 8.13% CBIZ 7.93% 14.56% 5.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Advantage and CBIZ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 1 3 0 2.75 CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

First Advantage currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.52%. Given First Advantage’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Advantage is more favorable than CBIZ.

This table compares First Advantage and CBIZ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $712.29 million 2.94 $16.05 million $0.39 35.00 CBIZ $1.10 billion 2.12 $70.89 million $1.92 23.75

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than First Advantage. CBIZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Advantage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of CBIZ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Advantage has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

