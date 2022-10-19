Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) vs. Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) and Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trevali Mining and Centamin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 3 2 0 0 1.40 Centamin 0 0 3 0 3.00

Trevali Mining currently has a consensus price target of $0.44, suggesting a potential upside of 175.00%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Centamin.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Trevali Mining has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centamin has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Trevali Mining and Centamin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.05 $26.02 million ($0.15) -1.07 Centamin $733.31 million 1.53 $101.53 million N/A N/A

Centamin has higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Trevali Mining and Centamin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -6.08% -0.96% -0.41% Centamin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Centamin beats Trevali Mining on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevali Mining

(Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Centamin

(Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

