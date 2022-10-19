New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) vs. Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Financial Contrast

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Highwoods Properties and New York City REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties 35.81% 11.44% 4.91% New York City REIT -51.79% -10.77% -4.56%

Risk and Volatility

Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York City REIT has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

97.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of New York City REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Highwoods Properties and New York City REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties $768.01 million 3.62 $313.28 million $2.73 9.67 New York City REIT $70.22 million 0.68 -$39.47 million ($2.82) -1.22

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than New York City REIT. New York City REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highwoods Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Highwoods Properties and New York City REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties 0 4 3 0 2.43 New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus price target of $34.29, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. New York City REIT has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.86%. Given New York City REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than Highwoods Properties.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats New York City REIT on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

