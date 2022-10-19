Financial Review: Park National (PRK) and Its Rivals

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) is one of 170 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Park National to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Park National and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National 30.91% 12.97% 1.43% Park National Competitors 26.42% 11.59% 1.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Park National and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Park National $475.80 million $153.95 million 15.36 Park National Competitors $6.91 billion $1.90 billion 10.83

Analyst Ratings

Park National’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Park National. Park National is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Park National and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National 0 0 0 0 N/A Park National Competitors 919 6271 6141 254 2.42

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 14.75%. Given Park National’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Park National has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Park National has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park National’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Park National pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 17.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Park National has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.8% of Park National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Park National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Park National competitors beat Park National on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; consumer loans, such as automobile loans and leases; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing and asset management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 96 financial service offices and a network of 116 automated teller machines in 26 Ohio counties, 1 Kentucky county, 3 North Carolina counties, and 4 South Carolina counties. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

