Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 7,766 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 181% compared to the average daily volume of 2,762 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $79,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 21.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 55.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CLNE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.22 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

