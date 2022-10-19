BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

BATM Advanced Communications Price Performance

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at GBX 29.80 ($0.36) on Tuesday. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 26 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 90.80 ($1.10). The company has a market cap of £132.05 million and a PE ratio of 2,800.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

