Global Ports (LON:GPH) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of GPH opened at GBX 79.10 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £49.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,188.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Global Ports has a 12 month low of GBX 70.73 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.81).

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

