Global Ports (LON:GPH) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Global Ports Price Performance
Shares of GPH opened at GBX 79.10 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £49.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,188.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Global Ports has a 12 month low of GBX 70.73 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.81).
Global Ports Company Profile
