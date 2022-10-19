Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €62.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($80.61) target price on Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.30 ($68.67) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

ETR:G24 opened at €54.92 ($56.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 48.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €55.99 and a 200-day moving average of €55.92. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 52 week high of €66.02 ($67.37). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

