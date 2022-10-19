UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

UP Global Sourcing Trading Down 3.5 %

UP Global Sourcing stock opened at GBX 94 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21. UP Global Sourcing has a 52 week low of GBX 90 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 222 ($2.68). The company has a market capitalization of £83.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at UP Global Sourcing

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Robbie Bell purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($144,997.58).

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

