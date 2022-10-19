Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €133.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €133.00 ($135.71) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PFV opened at €140.40 ($143.27) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €131.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €147.81. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1 year low of €120.80 ($123.27) and a 1 year high of €226.00 ($230.61).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.