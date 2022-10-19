IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IHP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 295 ($3.56) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

IntegraFin Stock Performance

IHP opened at GBX 231.80 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 247.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 287.51. IntegraFin has a 1-year low of GBX 204 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 610.50 ($7.38). The company has a market cap of £768.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,448.75.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

