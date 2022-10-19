HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €23.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HFG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

ETR HFG opened at €22.57 ($23.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.77. HelloFresh has a one year low of €20.08 ($20.49) and a one year high of €97.50 ($99.49). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.69.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

