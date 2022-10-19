Barclays Initiates Coverage on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.18.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.